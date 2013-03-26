Microsoft Offers Free Trial of the Highly Flexible Windows Azure Cloud Computing Platform

Brazoria, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- "Despite the perception of not being a “cloud company,” Microsoft continues to push its cloud computing platform, Windows Azure, onto the development world," says AJ of Consumerevidence.com. Designed as a platform for both developing and hosting web applications, Azure provides all the tools necessary to build a website or other web-based application. Azure further offers tremendous flexibility in managing applications once they are deployed. When using Windows Azure, one can rapidly deploy websites to its highly scalable cloud environment, easily create both Windows and Linux virtual machines, develop highly-scalable PaaS-based applications and reliably establish secure backends for mobile apps.



Azure is scalable in nature, supporting organizations both large and small. It is designed to be used by the following types of personnel:



Application Developers

IT Professionals

Web Developers

Graphic Designers



Compatible with a wide variety of programming languages, Azure offers greater functionality than its competitors with access to Microsoft's PaaS environment. Contrary to popular belief, Microsoft fully supports open source on the Azure platform. In fact, developers are free to use any operating system, any programming language and any development tool they wish when creating solutions based on Azure cloud services. Websites running within the Azure infrastructure can take advantage of all of Microsoft’s .NET development muscle power or can simply leverage open source solutions like MongoDB, MySQL, PHP or Node.js. Microsoft even offers several Linux VMs which can be used instead of their traditional Windows-based virtual machines.



As with most cloud computing platforms, Azure offers common cloud components such as databases, storage blocks and virtual machines. However, Microsoft was clever enough to separate Azure from the “cloud crowd” with non-traditional offerings like networks, locations and service buses. Azure even provides access to the Bing search engine.



For those who wish to use Microsoft Azure in order to build a website, it is worth taking note that Azure has been used globally by organizations large and small to support activities ranging from scalable online gaming to cloud-based social marketing.



As of the time this article was written, Microsoft is even offering a free Azure 90 day trial in order to allow prospective customers a risk-free test of their innovative cloud platform. The trial provides 750 small compute hours per month, 70 gigabytes of storage with 50 million storage transactions, 25 gigabytes of outbound data transfer and unlimited inbound data transfer.



