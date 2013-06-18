Microsoft Sharepoint and Its Benefits Announced Onsearch Interactive Solutions

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- People have heard about Microsoft SharePoint but they’re still not sure how it can help their business. Maybe they think the little SharePoint icon will just end up gathering digital dust on their desktop. The fact is, once a person gets a feel for what it can really do, he’ll wonder how he ever lived without SharePoint as an office tool. To bring this to the notice of business owners, Onsearch Interactive Solutions has announced the benefits of Microsoft Sharepoint.



“You’re the head of a four person team assigned to create a new brochure for your paper company. The problem? Two of you are located on different floors and the other two are located in different countries. Normally, teams in this situation would struggle to play catch up with criss-crossing e-mails and rewrites that only prolong the project’s completion. You need the entire team to work as if you’re all in the same room. That’s where SharePoint comes in.” said a spokesperson from Onsearch Interactive Solutions.



Document Collaboration

The true power of SharePoint reveals itself when a person actually gets to work. His SharePoint web site is his team’s HQ; it’s a private site that functions seamlessly with all Microsoft Office products. As head of the team, one can create storage areas in the site for each page of the brochure. Then, he can establish a Shared Documents page that the entire team can use to access each other’s work and even create new documents, thanks to Microsoft Word’s compatibility. If a person notices that one team member listed incorrect specs in his page of the brochure. With SharePoint, he can save time by simply making the changes by himself. The best part is that all files are stored on a central server, so he can access his mock brochure pages with his PC, smart phone, or iPad.



Now that a team has the tools to work together on the brochure, one may feel he needs to beef up his communication efforts. He can start by posting a private blog entry asking each member to come up with some ideas for the brochure’s cover. Then, they can all meet in their site’s message board to settle on the best plan.



Workflow Confirmation

As the group puts the finishing touches on the brochure, higher-ups may start asking to see the finished product. With SharePoint, one can easily set up an automated process that uses Outlook to send files and ask for approval. If the bosses like what they see, SharePoint will immediately notify the team. After the brochure wins several awards and nets each team member a significant bonus.



About Onsearch Interactive

Onsearch Interactive (OSI) is a Miami software development, technology and internet marketing consulting firm, helping companies with their IT and marketing needs throughout the US, Latin America, and Europe.



Onsearch Interactive Solutions understand that as companies grow and change, their IT needs change as well. As a result they offer IT services that can be customized to fit the current size of a company and allow them to change and grow without costly product upgrades.



For Further information on their services, call them now at 1-(305)-771-0910 or visit http://www.onsearchinteractive.com/