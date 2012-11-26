Microsoft Windows 8 Beta Download Available at TagSelect.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- With the recent release of Microsoft Windows 8, a new standard in PC platforms has been established. The positive reviews and high marks of the new Windows 8 system have led to millions of people eager to purchase and download the new product. Preceded by the success of the Windows 8 Beta Download, Microsoft has truly reached a new level of sophistication with a user-friendly system.



Microsoft Windows 8 represents not just a new system, but a new approach that endeavors to create a much more friendly experience for PC users. The changes that Microsoft has made in their latest version have certainly caused both excitement and concern from reviewers, some of whom have been part of the testing for over a year. Perhaps the most controversial aspect of Windows 8 is the Phone-type Live Tiles that are featured on the Start screen. This represents the new frontier of the Windows 8 experience that will either greatly please or annoy those using this new system.



The traditional Start button, long a feature of the Windows system is now hidden on the screen. Unless the cursor is hovered over the lower left corner of the screen and wait for the Start button to appear. From the overall appearance and features, Windows 8 definitely represents more than just advancement. It literally changes the expectations of how Windows functions.



Finding the right online store to download Windows 8 is another matter. While there are plenty to choose from, TagSelect.com does have Microsoft Windows 8 as well as over 17,000 other software products available online. Established in 2008, TagSelect.com is one of the premiere software products websites on the internet today.



Windows 8 is simply one of the latest in the large family of software products that TagSelect.com features. The Windows 8 Beta Download comes with the Windows 8 product key ISO so you get all the features when you make your purchase. TagSelect.com features safe, secure shopping on a user-friendly interface with purchases that can be made quickly and easily.



The TagSelect.com website is well organized and very easy to navigate. You can find software on a great number of subjects, including;



- Business and Office

- Children’s Software

- Computer Security

- Education and Reference

- Games, Graphics, Homes and Hobbies

- Language and Travel

- Mac Software

- Networking, Operating Systems

- Outlet, Personal Finance

- Programming, Tax Preparation and Utilities

- Video, Music and Web Development



The software choices at low, competitive prices are nice, but the “Our Picks” category will help those looking for the best software that meets their needs. TagSelect.com is certainly one of the more interesting software download websites and is well recommended if you are in need of the latest software choices.



While Microsoft Windows 8 represents a new level for this venerable platform, TagSelect.com remains one of the more popular websites that sell software products for both Mac and PC. The Windows 8 represents one of the latest in the line featured on TagSelect.com, one of the more respected US based software retailers.



About TagSelect.com

TagSelect.com - a software store with over 17.000 items. We are targeting, US based Software consumers mainly. (Amazon related)



Business Info:

TagSelect.com Software Store.

7274 NW 70th st

http://www.Tagselect.com

Miami FL 33166

Telefono. 7862878451