Fast Market Research recommends "Microsoft's Nokia Acquisition and Its Impacts on Smart Handheld Devices" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- On September 2013, Microsoft announced that it would purchase Nokia's mobile phone business for US$ 7.2 billion. This acquisition of hardware manufacturer by an operating system developer is similar to Google's approach to buying Motorola Mobility in 2011. Nokia has cooperated closely with Microsoft for years and through the deal, Microsoft aims to pump more resources into its Windows Phone platform. This report pinpoints whether the deal can help Microsoft and Nokia compete against two major mobile platforms, Android OS and iOS, and examines the influence of the deal on the future smart handheld device industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
List of Topics
Background for Microsoft's acquisition of Nokia's mobile phone business, mainly from the perspectives of Microsoft, with its development strategies in recent years included
Analysis of Microsoft's rationale for the acquisition of Nokia and its implications for the company's future development
Analysis of the impacts brought by the acquisition on the smart handheld device industry, including smartphone, tablet, and wearable smart devices
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple, BlackBerry, Google, HTC, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Motorola Mobility, Nokia, Qualcomm, RIM, Samsung, ZTE
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile World Congress 2013 Observations: Innovative Technologies and Applications for Smart Handheld Devices
- Smart Factory Market by Technology (SCADA, DCS, PLC, ERP, MES, PLM, MOM), Field Devices (Industrial Network, Robotics, RFID, And Motors & Drives, Relays & Switches, & Sensors), Application (Process, Discrete) - Global Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Global Digital Living Room Market (2013-2018) By Products [Smart/3D, LED/LCD/OLED TV, Set-top box, Home Theater (Projectors, Audio equipment), Blu-Ray Player, Gaming Console], Technology, & Geography
- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discretes & ICs) Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)
- Wearable Electronics Market and Technology Analysis (2013 - 2018): By Components (Sensors, Battery, Display, Networking); Applications (Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise); Products (Smart -Textiles, Glasses, Watches);e-Materials & Geography
- Current Development of Emerging OSs for Smart Handheld Devices
- Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market [Smart Meters; Communications; Energy Management Devices; Meter Data Management (MDM); Meter Communication Infrastructure (MCI); Security; Analytics]: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- North America Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others
- Global Medical Devices Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Medical Devices Industry
- Global Medical Devices Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Medical Devices Industry