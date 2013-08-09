Microsoft's XBOX One Is Likely to Beat out the Playstation 4

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Microsoft has been working overtime providing updates and it looks like the XBOX One has become the favorite to win the next-generation console wars. Microsoft has done an amazing job with their latest gaming system transforming the way people interact with their home entertainment system. The XBOX One is not just for gamers, but for anyone who likes to watch movies, television or even surf the Internet.



With the confirmation that the XBOX One will require Kinect, it is certain that voice commands are a major goal of the system. The dashboard allows users to speak various commands and the XBOX One will accommodate. Microsoft’s new system can act as the single controlling device for user’s home entertainment. The XBOX One can play DVD and Blu-ray movies, XBOX One games, and integrate with cable and satellite providers for television broadcasting. One of the most amazing features of the XBOX One is the ability to instantly switch from watching a movie to playing a game or watching television with no delay. Microsoft also took a bit of Windows 7 technology and allow multitasking by splitting the screen. Users can surf the Internet from their television while watching their favorite show.



The XBOX One is scheduled to be released in the United States in November 2013, and is priced at $499.00. Many fans of the upcoming console have entered to win a free XBOX One at http://www.freexboxone.org. In speaking with one of the site administrators, “We are holding an XBOX One giveaway with our grand prize being an XBOX One Day One Edition system!” The contest also features XBOX Live subscriptions and Amazon gift cards as prizes. The contest just recently began and has already sparked a lot of interest around the Internet.



For the most up to the minute information about the XBOX One please visit the official Microsoft XBOX One website. New details are being made public daily as the release date approaches.



Contact: Sven Holmes

WebVantage Marketing, LLC

pr@webvantagemarketing.net