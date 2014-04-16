Microspace Communications Attends 2014 NAB Show

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Microspace Communications recently attended the 2014 NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The NAB Show consists of the world’s largest digital media event which covers satellite broadcasting and content delivery across all mediums.



Microspace was among the 1,725 total exhibitors on site for the 2014 show. This year’s attendance brought in over 93,000 media and entertainment professionals from over 150 countries. Among the attendees at the 2014 NAB Show, Microspace Communications contributed to the $20.7 billion in purchasing power present at this year’s event.



Joe Amor, the Vice President and General Manager with Microspace described his experience in Las Vegas as "...an extremely exciting and invigorating event to participate in. Every year we strive to stand out among the leaders of the Digital Signage and Satellite Broadcasting industry. The NAB Show is outstanding because like minds can gather and learn from each other. I am already excited for Microspace Communications to showcase our advances at next year’s NAB Show.”



Satellite broadcasting, digital cinema and digital signage were among the top industries present at the 2014NAB Show and Microspace Communications is strategically positioned to showcase their own technological advances at the 2015 NAB Show.



About Microspace

Microspace is an innovative broadband solutions company, providing reliable, cost-effective and long-term multicast delivery platforms to Fortune 500 and small companies throughout the world since 1988. They are a pioneer in the industry, establishing and merging various concepts, including digital signage, digital cinema and multimedia entertainment. To learn more about Microspace and their broadcasting services, call them at 919-850-4500 or visit their website at http://www.microspace.com