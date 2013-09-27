Microspace Media Hotspot Helps Businesses Connect

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Microspace Communications Corporation is set to improve corporate communication and help businesses forge successful lines of communication between branches and their departments with the development of the Media Hotspot.



The Media Hotspot is able to receive and store media, then deliver that media wirelessly to your smartphone, tablet or any other WiFi enabled device. Once accessed through private data networks, the Media Hotspot is able to share your digital signage and relay advertisements directly to customers while they are shopping throughout your place of business.



Uploading media to the Media Hotspot is a simple task with Microspace's web-based content management system. Once uploaded, users are able to save and transfer documents, while streaming audio and video files. These files can then be saved on an SD card, or on the device itself. It is even possible to direct these documents or files to specific locations, branches or departments by satellite or via the internet.



Once the media files have been received by an established Media Hotspot location, the user can easily access the information through a WiFi enables device such as an Ipad, Iphone, Android or similar device. The user interface allows for seamless user interaction, and can arm your business and employees with the tools to excel.



About Microspace

Microspace is an innovative broadband solutions company, providing reliable, cost-effective and long-term multicast delivery platforms to Fortune 500 and small companies throughout the world since 1988. They are a pioneer in the industry, establishing and merging various concepts, including digital signage, digital cinema and multimedia entertainment. To learn more about Microspace and their broadcasting services, call them at 919-850-4500 or visit their website at http://www.microspace.com