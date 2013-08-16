Microspheres Market by Type (Hollow, Solid), Application (Construction Composites, Medical Technology, Paints & Coatings,Cosmetics, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace)& Raw Material (Glass, Ceramic & Others) - Global Trends & Foreca

New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Microspheres Market By Type (Hollow, Solid), Application (Construction Composites, Medical Technology, Paints & Coatings,Cosmetics, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace)& Raw Material (Glass, Ceramic & Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018"