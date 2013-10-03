Microsurgical Vasectomy Reversals with General Anesthesia

New Braunfels, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Dr. Mark Hickman, a vasectomy reversal surgeon of The Microsurgical Vasectomy Reversals medical offices located in New Braunfels, Texas is proud to announce his latest move toward superior and affordable care to those seeking an addition to their family.



Now offering Monitored Anesthesia Care, otherwise known as MAC, as an alternative to local anesthesia. Dr. Hickman is confident his patients will be further encouraged to seek the vasectomy reversal procedure. Fully monitored general anesthesia by a licensed anesthesiologist, patients will rest assured in the care given as well as the doctor who has performed thousands of successful pain-free reversals.



“With an all inclusive low price of only $4,000 patients can enjoy full sedation, a short recovery time, and proven results.” said Dr. Hickman. In keeping with full-service priorities, Dr. Hickman will still provide all his patients with a choice of local anesthesia or full sedation performed by an anesthesiologist.



About Mark Hickman

Mark Hickman MD, FACS is an expert in laparoscopic procedures and teaches minimally invasive techniques to surgeons. He is the inventor of several surgical instruments all of which have been awarded a US patent. Additionally, he is recognized as a contributor on several other important minimally invasive patents.



For more information visit http://micro-vas-reversals.com/



CONTACT: Dr. Mark Hickman

(830) 660-0600