Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- The rising demand for energy consumption across the world is transforming the energy and power industry. The trend of green energy is emerging on account of increasing environmental pollution from traditional energy resources. Governments are playing a significant role in conducting awareness programs about clean energy. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Microturbine Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Standby Power, Combined Heat and Power (CHP)), By Power Rating (Up to 50 kW, 51 kW to 100 kW, 100 kW to 200 kW, Above 200 kW), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And Geography Forecast Till 2026" published the above information.



Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing the factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.



Top Players Overview:

Some of the leading players operating in the global Microturbine market include;

- Capstone Turbine

- Bladon Micro Turbine

- UAV Turbine

- Ansaldo Energia

- Aurelia Turbine

- MTT Microturbine

- FlexEnergy Inc.

- ICR Turbine Engine Corporation

- Dresser-Rand



The rising instability in crude oil prices is expected to positively impact the growth of the Microturbine Market. Rising privatization and relaxation in the FDI norms are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, governments are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for energy and power plants across the globe.



Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Microturbine Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fueling demand for energy and which is expected to drive the Microturbine Market.



Key Segmental Overview:

- By Application

- By Power Rating

- By End User

- By Geography



The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.



Regional Analysis:

- North America (The USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Major Table of Content for Microturbine Market:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

4. Key Insights

5. Global Microturbine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

6. North America Microturbine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

7. Europe Microturbine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

8. Asia Pacific Microturbine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

9. Middle East and Africa Microturbine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

10. Latin America Microturbine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profile

13. Conclusion



