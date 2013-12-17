Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Microturbine Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019



A microturbine system generates power and is a combination of a small gas turbine and high speed generator. The combustor in a microturbine can run on various types of fuel such as diesel, natural gas, biogas, alcohol, hydrogen, and LPG, emitting negligible toxicity. Microturbines can generate energy from 25kW to 1000kW, and can be used in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.



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This market research report, evaluates the market size of microturbine systems, in terms of volume (MW) and revenue (USD Million). In order to provide a comprehensive picture of the market, the microturbine systems market has been segmented on the basis of application, end use and geography. Market data for each segment has been provided on a regional level for the period 2013 to 2019. A detailed competitive landscape including company market share analysis has also been given in this report.



Key end use segments analyzed in this report include industrial, commercial and residential. Major applications estimated in this report include CHP (Combined Heat and Power) generation and standby power. Regional data has been provided for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The study provides detailed analysis, historical data, and statistically refined forecast for all the segments covered.



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This report also includes value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces model analysis and market attractiveness analysis by end use. Some of the key players that deal in microturbine systems include Capstone Turbine Corporation, FlexEnergy, Global Microturbine LLC, and NewEnCo. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments.



The price for microturbine systems is volatile in nature and changes depending upon the application and the type of end use market. The research provides detailed analysis of the key companies dealing in microturbine systems, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. The study presents a complete assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the microturbine systems market as below:



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Microturbine Systems Market: End Use Analysis

- Industrial

- Commercial

- Residential

Microturbine Systems Market: Application Analysis

- CHP Generation

- Standby Power

Microturbine Systems Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



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The portable medical electronic industry is witnessing significant growth and adoption in recent years. Mobilization of medical devices has driven the healthcare industry as the use of medical equipments has expanded beyond hospitals to homecare environments. Due to the presence of microprocessors the devices manufactured are more portable, compact and are light in weight. Rapid technological advancements in semiconductors provide large scale integration and reduced power consumption. Portable medical equipments comprises of various features such as analog front-ends for data acquisition, amplifiers, filters, ADC convertors, buttons to accept user feedback and MCU for executing algorithm. Coupled with the mentioned features device comprises of variety of interfaces such as USB port, LCD display and others.



Portable medical electronics products market is experiencing a rapid growth due to rapidly growing aging population, rising healthcare costs and need for medical diagnosis and treatment in remote and emerging areas. Application areas of portable medical electronic devices are experiencing greater demand in respiratory products, heart monitors, pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitors, medical imaging and others. Ultrasound in medical imaging market is seeing a high level of innovation in portable equipment. Miniaturization of the product enables medical professionals to move beyond the labs to reach patients in remote areas. Market for portable medical devices is rising with the boom in home healthcare that includes applications such as post operative care, chronic diseases management, fitness and others. However, safety, affordability, security and connectivity are the major factors that should be considered while designing portable medical device for home care.



Moroever, introduction of telemedicine, nanotechnology and semiconductor devices in healthcare industry is also boosting the growth of the market. Major players engaged in manufacturing portable electronic medical devices are CareFusion Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Inc., Roche Diagnostics and other major players.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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Seasoning and spices market is seen as recession proof due to their usage in food service outlets (such as restaurants, hotels and food outlets) and at-home consumption. The demand for seasoning and spice is increasing due to the increasing demand of new flavours and flavour ingredients, growing popularity of ethnic cuisines, and increasing health awareness among the consumers. Growing interest in the organic food and beverages is also catching up with the market as large amount of certified organic spices are being launched in the market in last few years.



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Some of the major companies operative in the market are Ajinomoto, Ariake Japan Company, Bart Spices, British Pepper & Spice, B&G Foods, CaJohns Fiery Foods, Char Crust, Frontier Natural Products, Golden West Specialty Foods, Goya Foods, Griffith Laboratories Worldwide, Kraft Foodsand McCormick.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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