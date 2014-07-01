Microturbine Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- A microturbine system generates power and is a combination of a small gas turbine and high speed generator. The combustor in a microturbine can run on various types of fuel such as diesel, natural gas, biogas, alcohol, hydrogen, and LPG, emitting negligible toxicity. Microturbines can generate energy from 25kW to 1000kW, and can be used in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.



This market research report, evaluates the market size of microturbine systems, in terms of volume (MW) and revenue (USD Million). In order to provide a comprehensive picture of the market, the microturbine systems market has been segmented on the basis of application, end use and geography. Market data for each segment has been provided on a regional level for the period 2013 to 2019. A detailed competitive landscape including company market share analysis has also been given in this report.



Key end use segments analyzed in this report include industrial, commercial and residential. Major applications estimated in this report include CHP (Combined Heat and Power) generation and standby power. Regional data has been provided for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The study provides detailed analysis, historical data, and statistically refined forecast for all the segments covered.



This report also includes value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces model analysis and market attractiveness analysis by end use. Some of the key players that deal in microturbine systems include Capstone Turbine Corporation, FlexEnergy, Global Microturbine LLC, and NewEnCo. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments.



The price for microturbine systems is volatile in nature and changes depending upon the application and the type of end use market. The research provides detailed analysis of the key companies dealing in microturbine systems, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. The study presents a complete assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the microturbine systems market as below:



Microturbine Systems Market: End Use Analysis

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Microturbine Systems Market: Application Analysis

CHP Generation

Standby Power

Microturbine Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



