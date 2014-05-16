Microturbine Systems Market Will Jump USD 440.8 Million Globally in 2019: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- A microturbine system generates power and is a combination of a small gas turbine and high speed generator. The combustor in a microturbine can run on various types of fuel such as diesel, natural gas, biogas, alcohol, hydrogen, and LPG, emitting negligible toxicity. Microturbines can generate energy from 25kW to 1000kW, and can be used in commercial, residential, and industrial sectors.



This market research report, evaluates the market size of microturbine systems, in terms of volume (MW) and revenue (USD Million). In order to provide a comprehensive picture of the market, the microturbine systems market has been segmented on the basis of application, end use and geography. Market data for each segment has been provided on a regional level for the period 2013 to 2019. A detailed competitive landscape including company market share analysis has also been given in this report.



View Full Report With Complete TOC at http://www.researchmoz.us/microturbine-systems-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html



Key end use segments analyzed in this report include industrial, commercial and residential. Major applications estimated in this report include CHP (Combined Heat and Power) generation and standby power. Regional data has been provided for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The study provides detailed analysis, historical data, and statistically refined forecast for all the segments covered.



This report also includes value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces model analysis and market attractiveness analysis by end use. Some of the key players that deal in microturbine systems include Capstone Turbine Corporation, FlexEnergy, Global Microturbine LLC, and NewEnCo. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments.



Visit at http://www.linkedin.com/today/post/article/20140515101254-173774513-microturbine-systems-market-is-exceed-usd-440-8-million-in-2019-globally



The price for microturbine systems is volatile in nature and changes depending upon the application and the type of end use market. The research provides detailed analysis of the key companies dealing in microturbine systems, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. The study presents a complete assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the microturbine systems market as below:



Microturbine Systems Market: End Use Analysis

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Microturbine Systems Market: Application Analysis

CHP Generation

Standby Power

Microturbine Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



Related Reports-



Power Management IC Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019



View Full Report With Complete TOC Or Request Sample of this Report at http://www.researchmoz.us/power-management-ics-market-2011-2018-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html



Power management ICs are widely used across different industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunication & networking and medical, among others. At present, various types of power management ICs being used are voltage regulators, battery management IC, integrated ASSP power management IC and motor control IC among others. Technological advancements and increasing demand for battery operated devices are the major factors driving the market at present. The market is expected to see high growth as the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles is expected to increase in the coming years.



This report has been segmented by type, application, and geography. The study also includes the drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs), and value chain of the power management IC market. In addition, the forecast from 2013 to 2019 has been covered along with current and future trends that are expected to impact demand.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. The present market size and forecast until 2019 have been provided in the report along with the detailed analysis and opportunities in these regions.



The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the market. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. In addition, the market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights key investing areas in this industry. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



Low Iron Glass for Concentrating Solar Power (CSP): Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2014 to 2020



View Full Report With Complete TOC Or Request Sample of this Report at http://www.researchmoz.us/low-iron-glass-for-concentrating-solar-power-csp-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2014-to-2020-report.html



Low iron glass CSP represents 3% of the world glass production. Markets at $355 million in 2013 are expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2020. Growth is expected to achieve 15% of total low iron glass at glass production in 2020, i.e. the same level as automotive glass.



There are no hindrances to CSP growth except technology and the new nanotechnologies make solar processes possible. The materials are simple, silica, silica, and more silica. With solar energy available to support the CSP low iron glass and the CSP module manufacturing processes, the markets will grow at compound rates.



Costs of electricity from CSP plants at US $ 0.15-0.24/kWh will decline to $.03 and lower by 2017 as the effect of the 35 year life span of the plant is factored into cost analysis. Once the plant is built very little labor is necessary, there are no ongoing fuel costs. This is a compelling economic story.



By 2020, expectations are that CSP capital costs will decline even further by between 30% and 50%. New technology will make plant operations even more efficient by that time.



According to Susan Eustis, the lead author of the team that created the study, "Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) depends on low iron glass because the low iron glass is clear and creates increased efficiency in the capture of solar power. Low ion glass is proving to be of value because it drives the market for CSP. CSP has been further proven in newly operational installations, including Ivanpah."



Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) has moved from the trial stage to the early adopter stage. With the Ivanpah solar electric generating system on line, the ability to offer steam generated electricity from the sun is compelling. There are significant advantages to using existing steam generator technologies with renewable energy to power the steam generator. Ivanpah CSP is positioned to strengthen the US economy and solar supply chain, shifting toward energy independence.



Ivanpah solar electric generating system shows a path to future energy generation. It is anticipated that solar electricity will eventually reach both peak and off-peak grid parity in all locations, becoming the energy source of choice for everyone. The world changes dramatically when solar power becomes ubiquitous and cheap. We can desalinate water, we can drive electric cars, we can keep our homes as warm or as cool as we want them to be year around.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://pramoddige91.wordpress.com/