Microwave Devices Market Valued $9.0 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2021 -- According to the report "Microwave Devices Market by Product (Active Devices, Passive Devices), Frequency (Ku-band, C-band, Ka-band, L-band, X-band, S-band), End User (Space & Communication, Military & Defense, Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2021 to USD 9.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027.



Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45733263



The growth of the microwave devices market is driven by rising military & defense expenditure, growing need for secure and fast communications, and rising demand for microwave devices in patient monitoring. The advent of digital communication has increased the number of satellites to cater to the voluminous data or digital transmission of voices through single communication channels. Thereby creating revenue generating opportunities for the microwave devices market. The rising penetration of 5G and IoT infrastructure, miniaturization of devices, soaring need for effective and non-radioactive patient treatments, and technological breakthroughs in microwave equipment pertaining to the materials used is expected to attract lucrative opportunities for the microwave devices market.



The active devices segment of microwave devices market is expected to hold the biggest market share during the forecast period.



The high usage of active microwave devices in various defense and space electronics has led to the segment's growth. Active devices are widely used for detecting, mixing, amplifying, filtering, and switching microwave signals in standalone equipment. The increasing investments in R&D by the market players to design advanced devices that are compatible with high-speed connectivity requirements are expected to fuel the growth of the active devices segment.



The Ku-band segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The ability to adjust the uplink and downlink, as well as relatively less incurred cost, is expected to increase the deployment of Ku-band microwave devices. Ku-band has been a pioneer in implementing high-speed communication channels as it has lower throughput and is less susceptible to attenuation. Furthermore, it has shorter wavelengths, improved spot beam coverage, and requires less investment.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Microwave Devices Market"

101 – Tables

51 – Figures

187 – Pages



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=45733263



The space & communication segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the microwave devices market during the forecast period.



The increase in the number of high-throughput satellites (HTS) and rising investments in space and related exploration activities are expected to drive the growth for the space & communication segment. The growing prominence of real-time video and audio streaming services has led to an increase in the use of microwave devices in space & communication domain.



North America region is expected to hold the largest share of microwave devices market during the forecast period.



On account of the rapid deployment of microwave devices in their warfare equipment, the US and North American microwave devices market is expected to foresee immense opportunities over the forecast period. The US military has emerged as one of the most technologically advanced armed forces in the world equipping modernized warfare infrastructure.



The key players operating in the Microwave Devices market include Thales Group (France), L3 Harris, Technologies, Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Qorvo, Inc. (US), and CPI International, Inc. (US).



Related Reports:



Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Device Type (RF, Power, Opto), Wafer Size, Application, Vertical (Consumer and Enterprises, Automotive, Telecommunications), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026



RF Semiconductor Market by Device (Filter, Power Amplifier, Switch, Low Noise Amplifier), Frequency Band, Material (GaAs, GaN, Si) Application (Consumer Devices, Automotive, Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441