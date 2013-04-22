Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Microwave Oven Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The Microwave Ovens Market in India is part of Netscribes Consumer Goods Series reports. Rising disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle will have a favorable impact on the Indian microwave ovens market.

The report begins with an overview of the major macro economic indicators which highlights the present economic scenario prevalent in India.

It is followed by an introduction section which provides a classification of the Indian consumer durables market. It also shows the evolution of microwave ovens. It further includes a comparison of the different types of microwave ovens available in Indian market.

The market overview section begins with an overview of the market structure of the consumer durables market in India. It highlights the share of microwave ovens in consumer durables market. Subsequently this section provides a brief snapshot of the microwave ovens market in India. It shows the market size and growth of the market in India both in terms of volume and value. Further it shows sales by types and sales by capacity of microwave ovens. It also provides zone wise demand for microwave ovens in India. The distribution channel of the market is also sketched in this section.

The export-import section provides detailed information about the exports and imports of microwave ovens in India in terms of value.

The report then elaborates the drivers and challenges that the industry is facing in current market scenario. It provides a comprehensive set of factors which boosts and hinders the growth of the market. Some of the key drivers include rise in disposable income, favorable demographics, changing lifestyle, increasing double income couples, and increase in organized retail. The factors hindering the market growth can be summarized to be rise in dollar value, lack of awareness in microwave usage, and delay in timely delivery.



The trends section in the report emphasizes the recent trends that are prevalent in the Indian microwave ovens market which includes the product innovation & introduction of new models and Below-The-Line (BTL) activities.

The competitive landscape section begins with the Porters Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. The section includes competitive benchmarking of the top players operating in the Indian microwave ovens market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights, their product portfolio and SWOT analysis, thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.

The next section of the report highlights a consumer insights survey on Microwave Ovens usage which was conducted on social media sites and via emails.

The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises long-term and short-term strategies to facilitate both marketing of microwave ovens and create awareness among Indian consumers.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

2. IFB Industries Ltd.

3. MIRC Electronics Ltd.

4. Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd.

5. Videocon Industries Ltd.

6. Whirlpool of India Ltd.



Private Companies

1. Godrej Appliances Ltd.

2. Haier Appliances (India) Pvt. Ltd.

3. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

4. PE Electronics Ltd.

5. Samsung India Electronics Private Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102646/microwave-oven-market-in-india-2013.html