Microwaveable Foods Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The microwaveable foods market had remained immune to the economic downturn and grew moderately in later years. This trend is expected to continue in future and this market is expected to witness a healthy growth in the coming years backed by factors like ease of preparation, convenience, and time constraints of a busy population. Increasing working women population, changing purchasing patterns and wide availability of microwaveable food products are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the microwaveable food market. To satisfy the needs of a fast paced lifestyle, manufacturers are focusing on innovative microwaveable food products development.



Market Segmentation



Based on product segments:



Chilled Microwaveable Foods

Frozen Microwaveable Foods

Shelf Stable Microwaveable Foods



This research report analyzes this market based on different market segments and related geographies. It is a complete study of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, and market predictions for the coming years. It includes in-depth analysis of the recent technological developments, Porter’s five force model analysis, and company profiles of the top market players. It also includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis. North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World are the major geographies analyzed under this research study.



Some of the major players in this industry are Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Campbell Soup Company, ConAgra Foods, Inc., General Mills Inc., Gunnar Dafgård AB, H. J. Heinz, Hormel Foods, Kellogg Company, Kraft Foods Inc., McCain Foods, Nestle SA, Pinnacle Foods Group LLC, Birds Eye Foods Inc., The Schwan Food Company, Windsor Frozen Foods, and others.



