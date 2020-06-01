Microwaveable to-Go Meals from Village Catering Make Busy Work Days Easier

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- Across the Keystone State, Pennsylvanians are staying home and avoiding unnecessary trips outside in order to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. However, not every person can work from home — from doctors and nurses to grocery store employees and lawn enforcement officers, essential workers are keeping the country moving. Essential business owners who want to reward their employees during this tough time are encouraged to schedule a surprise lunch delivery from the team at Village Catering.



Microwaveable meals from Village Catering are perfect for any team or work environment. From stuffed chicken supreme to classic penne and meatballs, Village Catering is serving up delicious hot meals that are easy and delicious. In addition to warm options, Village Catering is also offering boxed lunch deliveries for an even quicker option.



In addition to lunch deliveries, Village Catering is also providing family dinners to go in Philadelphia for busy parents or anyone who needs a break from cooking. With hearty portions and plenty of menu options to choose from, dinners to-go are the perfect solution as restaurants remain closed for dine-in service.



Business owners who are looking for a nice way to say "thank you" to their team members are encouraged to learn more about the delicious microwave-ready meals from Village Catering. Anyone interested in learning more about the team from Village Catering or who would like to schedule their lunch delivery in Philadelphia should give their team a call today. To read their full menu and delivery options, residents should visit Village Catering online at https://www.villagecatering.com/.



About Village Catering

As a full-service catering business, Village Catering provides their guests and parties with affordable, customized options. Their thorough attention to detail includes upscale dining menus and every decoration that a party is interested in. This includes quality paper products, china, linens, tables, chairs, tents and complete event planning from a catering specialist. Village Catering sets the standards high and believes in custom-tailoring the menu to satisfy clients and their guests to make their occasion the best it can be.



To learn more, visit http://www.villagecatering.com/.