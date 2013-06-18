"Microwaves in Brazil" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Thanks to rising disposable income, Brazilians are consuming more packaged food, and this in turn is increasing the value of devices that can heat food quickly, microwaves chief among them. The desire for convenient products is being driven by Brazil's strong employment situation, which is leading to increased working hours and more women in the workforce. As these factors lead to reduced time to prepare meals in the home, solutions, such as microwaves, are becoming more common.
Euromonitor International's Microwaves in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
