Mid-Atlantic Region Golden Retriever Breeders Best Practices

Key West, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- A growing family is an exciting thing and when that means you’re thinking about adding a dog into your life, there’s no better companion animal out there than the lovable Golden Retriever. Known for their sweet dispositions and loyalty, Goldens are the perfect pet for families of all sizes and ages. Intelligent and adorable, these are a working breed of dog that can make itself at home just about anywhere. Getting a puppy from responsible and experienced Golden Retriever breeders is the first step in having a well-rounded companion for years to come.



A new puppy is completely dependent on its adoptive family to care for it and give it everything it needs to live a balanced, enjoyable life. A healthy puppy should come from the breeder with veterinary papers and registration from the American Kennel Club (AKC) so you know you’re off to a good start. Be sure your home has been puppy-proofed so it is safe for your new companion and that you have stocked up on the many supplies you will need for your puppy’s first few weeks at home with you.



A collar, identification tag, dog license, and leash or harnesses are some of the first things you will need to exercise and begin training your puppy. You will also need a balanced puppy food, bowls for food and water (which should be cleaned at least once per day), toys; a brush, shampoo, and a crate if you plan to have your puppy sleep in or stay in a crate while you are out of the house.



Accredited and responsible Golden Retriever breeders can offer you some great advice and insight on the first few weeks you’ll have your puppy home with you. Feel free to ask your breeder about training, food, veterinary care, exercise ideas, and his or her opinions on issues like crating or paper training a puppy. Breeders are experienced with Golden puppies and adults and will know much more about these dogs’ personalities and habits than just any pet owner.



About D's Golden Delights

D’s Golden Delights is a responsible and careful breeder of purebred Golden Retrievers, always seeking to breed and raise the perfect companion animal for your family. They come to you well socialized and on their way to being outside potty-trained. One of the best mid-Atlantic region Golden Retriever breeders, D’s is a great place to find the Golden puppy who will become a family member for life.



Visit, http://www.DsGoldenDelights.com



Contact:

Dianna Brooks

http://www.DsGoldenDelights.com

(443) 250-7871