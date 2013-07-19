Mid Cap Stocks to Watch - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated(NASDAQ:HBAN), Zynga Inc(NASDAQ:ZNGA), BlackBerry Ltd(NASDAQ:BBRY), News Corp(NASDAQ:NWSA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated(NASDAQ:HBAN), Zynga Inc(NASDAQ:ZNGA), BlackBerry Ltd(NASDAQ:BBRY), News Corp(NASDAQ:NWSA)



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated(NASDAQ:HBAN) increased +1.94% and closed at $8.40 on a traded volume of 17.06 million shares, in comparison to 10.84 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down +31.46%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.05 billion and its total outstanding shares are 839.16 million. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services.



Zynga Inc(NASDAQ:ZNGA) plunged -1.16% and closed at $3.42 on a traded volume of 13.21 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 23.48 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +7.21%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $3.40 and $3.52. Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. The company provides its online social games under the FarmVille, CityVille, FarmVille 2, ChefVille, CastleVille, Zynga Poker, Words With Friends, Scramble With Friends, Draw Something, Bubble Safari, Mafia Wars, Ayakashi, Horn, and Respawnables names that are available on Facebook and other social networks, and mobile platforms, as well as through Zynga.com. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.



BlackBerry Ltd(NASDAQ:BBRY) dropped down -1.30% and closed at $9.12. So far in three months, the stock is down -34.1%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.22 and $18.32 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $9.31. Its introductory price for the day was $9.23, with the overall traded volume of 2,500.00 shares. BlackBerry Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of wireless solutions worldwide. It provides platforms and solutions for access to email, voice, instant messaging, short message service, Internet and Intranet-based applications, and browsing through the development of integrated hardware, software, and services.



News Corp(NASDAQ:NWSA), after opening its shares at the price of $15.94, dropped -2.64% to close at $15.47 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 10.83 million shares, in comparison to 14.55 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $14.39 and $16.37 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $16.10. Its introductory price for the day was $15.94. News Corporation provides media and information services focusing on the creation and distribution of authoritative and engaging content to consumers worldwide. Its services include news and information, digital real estate, book publishing, digital education, and sports programming and pay-TV distribution. News Corporation was formerly known as New Newscorp Inc. and changed its name on June 28, 2013. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.



