Mid Century Modern Furniture Was Displayed at Disney Exhibition

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The recent Chicago Tribune online article reported that mid century modern furniture was displayed in the new exhibition



“Treasures of the Walt Disney Archives,” at the Museum of Science and Industry. The furniture featured one of the company’s elaborate, stylish animators’ desks and even the office of Disney’s founder, the man Disney himself was recreated for display at the center of the exhibition. The furniture is only part of the exhibition and the main focus of this exhibition is still on Disney.



According to Ken Hovanes, owner of a house decorated with mid century modern furniture, “The mid-century modern creates the comfortable, clean look the family enjoys. We love the wood and the way it brings warmth to the house. This feels like a home.” As a matter a fact, Ken’s Twickenham home in Alabama is so into the mid century modern style that the home could become a full-color set for the “Dick Van Dyke Show.”



With the rising popularity of mid century style furniture, it's believed that up to 40% of consumers now prefer to purchase furniture that is made with a traditional 1950's look and feel. With that in mind, MidCenturyModernFurnitureForSale.com has recently redesigned the website to bring a fresh and new surfing experience to visitors. With a new theme and clean background, visitors to the website will enjoy a new experience in browsing through the various types of mid century style modern furniture.



Since the launching of this website, thousands of users have been able to transform their homes to their sires. The website continues with the tradition by combining quality and affordability so that consumers will be happy and satisfied.



Vincent Lee, CEO of the company said, "Here at Mid Century Modern Furniture, we strive to provide the absolute best customer service combined with affordability. We know and understand that Mid Century Modern Furniture is the latest trend, and that's why our brand is focused around providing it at low-cost prices. Our free shipping and 30 day return policy give our customers the assurance they need to make an educated purchase."



About MidCenturyModernFurnitureForSale.com

Mid Century Modern Furniture is a company that provides good quality furniture at cost effective rates. They follow environmentally friendly techniques in making the furniture and are a well certified company.



Media Contact:

Vincent Lee

General Manager

Los Angeles, California

Email: mglee2010@gmail.com

URL: http://MidCenturyModernFurnitureForSale.com/