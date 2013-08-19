Mid-Day Buzzers - AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNET), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNET), Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ)



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) increased +4.38% at the price of $2.87 recently on a traded volume of 4.08 million shares, in comparison to 12.26 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +258.49%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $956.25 million and its total outstanding shares are 335.53 million. AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia



For How Long AAMRQ’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA) soared 36.84% at the trading price of $1.40 on a traded volume of 3.30 million shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 19.51 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +5.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.38 and $1.44. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



For How Long FNMA will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNET) dropped -33.16% at the $0.127 recently. So far in three months, the stock is up down +8366.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.03 and $1.15. Its introductory price for the day was $0.20, with the overall traded volume of 2.23 million shares. SourcingLink.net Inc. operates as an exploration and development company with a focus on rare metals and rare earth elements. It primarily focuses on acquiring 100% interest in the Eldor Rare Earth Property Claims (Eldor Project) located in Northern Quebec, Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy SNET After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), after opening its shares at the price of $0.09, dropped -14.55% , its recent trading price was $0.0740 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 7.74 million shares, in comparison to 2.77 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.07 and $0.48. Its introductory price for the day was $0.09. Eastman Kodak Company engages in commercial imaging business. It operates through three segments: the Graphics, Entertainment and Commercial Films (GECF); the Digital Printing and Enterprise (DP&E); and the Personalized and Document Imaging (P&DI). The GECF segment offers prepress equipment, plates.



Will EKDKQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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