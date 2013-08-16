Mid-Day Buzzers - Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), CODESMART HOLDINGS (OTCBB:ITEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP), STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF), CODESMART HOLDINGS (OTCBB:ITEN)



Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) gained 1.78% recently, while trading on 61,209.00 shares, at the price of $24.10. The stock changed hands in a range of $23.75 to $24.14 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $57.17B. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $13.94 on Aug 20, 2012 and was moved to the maximum level of $23.72 on Aug 15, 2013. Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



For How Long AXAHY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERP) loss of -1.09% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0186 with a total volume of 6.34M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 17.84M shares. It floated in a range of $0.02 to $0.02 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.88. Its market capitalization now moved to about $13.40M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.01 or above $0.35. Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line), which replaces up to 90% of the petroleum-based content of traditional plastics with materials from renewable resources.



Has CERP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



STELLAR BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS:SBOTF) recently recorded a gain of 4.97% and was moving within a range of $1.32 -$1.42, its current trading price is $1.37. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 269,756.00 shares, versus an average volume of 229,622.00 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.19 on Dec 4, 2012 and $1.34 was the best price in the same period. Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Will SBOTF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CODESMART HOLDINGS (OTCBB:ITEN) loss of -13.96% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $35.96M. The share price, after opening at $2.81, hit a high of $2.81 and hovered above $2.25, while its recent trading price was $2.28. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 94,224.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 74,429.00 shares. CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



Will ITEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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