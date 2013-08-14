Mid-Day Buzzers - BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR), MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR), MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT)



BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -2.14% at the price of $0.685 recently,the company gained a total traded volume of 382,089.00 shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.69. So far, the company’s stock is up 24.55% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 24.55%.Blue Fire Equipment Corp. designs and manufactures proprietary drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases various sizes of polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies.



Has BLFR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP) reported the decline of -3.83% and at the price of $ 11.30 with the recent traded volume of 119,925.00 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 11.85. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 80.21 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $3.40 - $13.10. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with an a decline of -2.59%.MusclePharm Corporation (MusclePharm) is engaged in the business of providing personal fitness training using isometric techniques (Tone in Twenty). Muscle Pharm offers 12 products: Assault, Battle Fuel, Bullet Proof, Combat Powder, MuscleGel, Shred Matrix, Re-con, Armor-V, BCAA 3:1:2, ZMA Max, Glutamine and Creatine.



Has MSLP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:EAPH) plunged -34.12% at the price of $0.0056 after opening at $0.01. Stock traded recently with the total tradedvolume of 14.12 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.53 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.0045, while it touched its highest price for the day at $0.0102. EAPH beta value stands at -9.61 points. Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly LAM Industries, Inc, develops, markets and licenses wound healing and transdermally delivered drugs, therapeutic preparations and cosmetics for the prescription, over-the-counter and cosmetic markets, using its L.A.M. Ionic Polymer Matrix technology (L.A.M. IPM).



Why Should Investors Buy EAPH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) reported the drop of -2.25%, at $0.0390, with the overall traded volume of 4.04 million shares recently.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -6.19%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0042 and $0.12 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0433. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0396. GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits.



Will PHOT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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