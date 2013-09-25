Mid-Day Buzzers - Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT)



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) opened at the price of $0.13, along with 2.83 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.13 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.122 by scoring -2.41% at 1:14PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 48.35%. In the previous 3 months it scored +53.8%. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products



Has ELTP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS) stock recently hit highest its price at $1.95, starting its day trade with a price of $1.86 and reported an increase of 1.62%. Its most recent trading price was $1.88 at 1:21 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.28 - $1.95, while today, up until 1:21PM, its minimum price was $1.86. diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease



For How Long DDXS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -7.51% recently.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -12.57%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 25.41%. Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding, Utah.



Why Should Investors Buy EFRFF After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PVCT) is trading with a fall of -2.88% along with the exchange price of $1.01 up till now while its introductory price for today was $1.04.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 51.52% Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications.



Will PVCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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