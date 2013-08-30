Mid-Day Buzzers - ENERGOLD DRILLING CO (OTCMKTS:EGDFF), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) , FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS:FCUUF), TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ENERGOLD DRILLING CO (OTCMKTS:EGDFF), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) , FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS:FCUUF), TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS)



ENERGOLD DRILLING CO (OTCMKTS:EGDFF) is trading with an down of -9.12%, along with the trading price of $1.84 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $1.91.



VPCO recently gained a volume of 110,100.00shares, while its average volume is 24,222.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $1.43- $4.12, while today, up until 11:07AM, its minimum price was $1.71.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declined overview as it declined -8.7%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -8.7%. Energold Drilling Corp., a drilling company, provides drilling services to the mining and energy sectors in North America, South America, Africa, Asia, Central America, and the Caribbean. It provides a range of drilling services, including mineral drilling; oil sands, seismic, and geothermal drilling; and customized mineral and water well rig manufacturing products and services.



Will EGDFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) stock hit its highest price at $0.08, after starting its trade at $0.08. Company reported an increase of +2.78% at the price of $0.0740 recently and its current day range is from $0.07 to $0.08.



SGLB total market capitalization remained $41.07 Million. Its current volume is 6.15M in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume that is 6.15M shares. Sigma Labs, Inc. has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B6 Sigma, Inc. and Sumner & Lawrence Limited (dba Sumner Associates). B6 Sigma, Inc. (B6 Sigma) develops precision manufacturing solutions and advanced materials technologies, as well as Reasearch and Development solutions for first-tier integrators and other commercial firms worldwide.



For How Long SGLB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FISSION URANIUM (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) recently gain +2.24% after opening at $1.25. Its current trading price is $1.28. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 101,470.0 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 128,235.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $1.25 while its minimum price was $1.23.



For How Long FCUUF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



TechnoConcepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCPS) opened day trade at $0.01 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.0128recently with the gain of +29.29%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 3.08M during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 3.85M shares.



TCPS overall market capitalization is $1.24 million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the decline of less than -36%. TechnoConcepts, Inc. (TCI) is in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing wireless communications semiconductors. The Company has begun manufacturing wireless transmitter and receiver microchips, based on its technology, and produced its engineering run in August 2006



Will TCPS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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