Mid-Day Buzzers - Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), Foodfest International 2000 Inc (OTCMKTS:FDFT), Innovative Product Opportunities Inc (OTCBB:IPRU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), Foodfest International 2000 Inc (OTCMKTS:FDFT), Innovative Product Opportunities Inc (OTCBB:IPRU)



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY) opened the session at $2.27, remained amid the day range of $2.26 - $2.30, and recently traded at $2.28. The stock showed a positive performance of +3.17% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 435,826 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 460,545 shares. ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets.



For How Long IWSY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) traded with volume of 188,838 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 302,438 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.58 - $2.47. The stock showed a positive movement of +2.58% and was recently trading at $1.99. The market capitalization of the stock remained 185.42 million. Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



For How Long CTIX will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Foodfest International 2000 Inc (OTCMKTS:FDFT) exchanged 3.40 million shares and the average volume remained 3,600 shares. The stock dropped -48.00% and was moving at $0.0260. The beta of the stock remained -6.76. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 402.25 million. Foodfest International 2000 Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in importing, marketing, and distributing kosher, vegetarian, and organic food products to grocery stores in Canada and the United States. The company is based in Concord, Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy FDFT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Innovative Product Opportunities Inc (OTCBB:IPRU) gained volume of 77.32 million shares, while the average volume remained 18.80 million shares. The stock advanced +8.33% and remained at $0.0013. The one month trend of the stock was +18.18% and the three month trend remained negative -31.58%. Innovative Product Opportunities, Inc., a product development firm, provides product development services to meet the needs of new and emerging product ideas. It focuses on participating in the creation of products, from hand sketches and design through prototyping, construction.



Why Should Investors Buy IPRU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/