Mid-Day Buzzers - Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), RESOURCE VENTURES (OTCMKTS:REVI), Buffalo Wild Wing (NASDAQ:BWLD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY), Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), RESOURCE VENTURES (OTCMKTS:REVI), Buffalo Wild Wing (NASDAQ:BWLD)



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s shares traded down -1.29% during the current trading session, hitting $2.29 recently.



The share price of IWSY is currently trading within the range of $2.68 to $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 Million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 84.13 million. Company’s beta value stands at 1.07points. Nokia’s current trading volume is 172,980.00, while its average volume is 414,836.00 shares. mageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



Has IWSY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT)’s shares traded down -5.24% during the current trading session, hitting $1.81 recently. The share price of GRLT is currently trading within the range of $1.81 to $1.95. Company’s beta value stands at -3.49 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 40,983.00, while its average volume is 147,048.00 shares. Last 5 day’s trade of the company shows a negative performance overall, losing -61.65%. Grillit Inc, formerly Holdings Energy Inc., is a public corporation that discovers, invests and or acquires development-stage with solutions, clean technologies and eco-friendly products that serve the global alternative energy sector.



Has GRLT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



RESOURCE VENTURES (OTCMKTS:REVI) is trading with an drop of -28.57%, along with the trading price of $0.0035 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.30.



NOK recently gained a volume of 5.06 million shares, while its average volume is 3.89 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.0027 - $0.83333, while today, up until 12:29PM, its minimum price was $0.0035.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -82.5%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -10.26%. Resource Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, Resources Printing & Graphics, Inc., provides printing and other graphic services to individual and institutional clients in southern California.



Why Should Investors Buy REVI After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Buffalo Wild Wing (NASDAQ:BWLD) stock hit its highest price at $109.43, after starting its trade at $108.78. Company reported an decrease of -0.15% at the price of $108.25 recently and its current day range is from $107.13 to $109.43.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $2.04 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 18.78million. Its current volume is 233,595.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 409,514.00 shares. Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc., is a owner, operator, and franchisor of restaurants. The Company features a variety of menu items, including its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings spun in any of its 16 types of sauces or five types of seasonings.



Will BWLD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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