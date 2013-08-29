Mid-Day Buzzers - KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY), North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY), North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF), Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC)



KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) is trading with an up of +10.00%, along with the trading price of $0.121 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.13.



VPCO recently gained a volume of 826,708.00shares, while its average volume is 3.22M shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.03- $0.82, while today, up until 11:52AM, its minimum price was $0.11.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declined overview as it declined -61.87%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -61.87%. K-V Pharmaceutical Company (KV), is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, acquires and markets branded and generic/non-branded prescription pharmaceutical products.



Will KVPHQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BASF SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BASFY) stock hit its highest price at $88.38, after starting its trade at $87.99. Company reported a decrease of -0.45% at the price of $88.38 recently and its current day range is from $87.50 to $88.38.



BASFY total market capitalization remained $81.18Million. Its current volume is 30,176. in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 34,947.0 shares. BASF SE is a German chemical company. It diversifies its activities into five business segments: Chemicals, providing basic products and specialties including nitric acid and methanol, basic chemicals including ethylene and butadiene and intermediates, among others.



Has BASFY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing (OTCMKTS:NATDF) recently decline-1.05% after opening at $9.50. Its current trading price is $9.39. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 130,208.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 153,075.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $9.50 while its minimum price was $9.37. North Atlantic Drilling Ltd (NADL) is a Bermuda-based company that is engaged in harsh environment oil and gas drilling. The Company has a fleet of five harsh-environment units in operation, one newbuild in transit to its first assignment and one newbuild under construction.



Will NATDF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPHC) opened day trade at $0.02 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $0.0185recently with the gain of +6.94%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 2.68M during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 5.57M shares.



NPHC overall market capitalization is $13.29million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of more than 131.25%. Nutra Pharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company . The Company is engaged in the acquisition, licensing and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies, as well as homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders,



Will NPHC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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