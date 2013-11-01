Mid-Day Buzzers - SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSAN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSAN)



SK3 Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SKTO) declined -25.16% recently, while trading on 18.71M shares, at the price of $0.0116. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.01 to $0.01 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $6.88M. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.0002 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.08. SK3 Group, Inc. (SK3), formerly CTT International Distributors Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed by the merger of Slabsdirect.com, Inc. and CTT International Distributors Inc. SK3 has one subsidiary, CTT Distributors Ltd., which is the operating company.



Has SKTO Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK) trading at $0.004 with a total volume of 107.78M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 82.19M shares. It floated in a range of $0.0038 to $0.0044 during the recent trading session. Its market capitalization now moved to about $9.98M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0001 or above $0.0044. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com.



Is SEEK a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK) recently recorded up of 0.81% and was moving within a range of $0.15 -$0.16, its current trading price is $0.161. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 4.11M shares, versus an average volume of 7.68M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0005 and $0.1782 was the best price in the same period. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets. The Company operates as a manufacturer.



Will NTEK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSAN) down -8.26% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $38.64B. The share price, after opening at $18.99, hit a high of $18.99 and hovered above $18.16, while its recent trading price was $18.47. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 563,664.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 311,276.00 shares. NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. is an automobile manufacturer. The Company has two business segments. The Automobile segment is engaged in the manufacturing, trading and distribution of various types of automobiles, marine products and accessories.



Will NSAN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/