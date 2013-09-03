Mid-Day Buzzers - VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS), Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC) , MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB:MRIC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS), Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC) , MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB:MRIC)



VOIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOIS) shares traded down -25.00% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0003 recently.



The share price of VOIS is currently trading within the range of $0.0002 to $0.0004. The company has a market capitalization of $161.3, whereas its total outstanding shares are 537.67 million. Company’s beta value stands at 0.96 points. VOIS current trading volume is 58.84 million, while its average volume is 41.02 million shares. VOIS, Inc., a development stage company, through its subsidiary Mind Solutions, Inc., engages in the development of software applications in the United States. It develops software applications using a wireless headset, which reads brainwaves and allows interaction with a computer.



Has VOIS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) shares traded down -12.50% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0014 recently. The share price of SFOR is currently trading within the range of $0.0013 to $0.0018. Company’s beta value stands at 3.82 points.



SFOR current trading volume is 27.86 million, while its average volume is 50.97 million shares. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., a software development and services company, provides a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology worldwide.



Has SFOR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC) is trading with an upsurge of 6.19%, along with the trading price of $0.223 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.21.



PTRC recently gained a volume of 684,361.00 shares, while its average volume is 314,776.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.20 - $0.25, while today, up until 12:41PM, its minimum price was $0.20.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 53.97%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -30.31%. Petro River Oil Corp engages in producing oil and gas with producing wells in the Southeast Kansas region of the Mississippi Lime. It owns a 50% working interest in approximately 85,000 net acres with 5 producing oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.



For How Long PTRC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MRI Interventions Inc (OTCBB:MRIC) stock hit its highest price at $1.39, after starting its trade at $1.35. Company reported an increase of 6.15% at the price of $1.38 recently and its current day range is from $1.35 to $1.39.



MRIC total market capitalization remained $80.48 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 58.32 million. Its current volume is 170,525.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume that is 141,501.00 shares. MRI Interventions, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance primarily in the United States.



Will MRIC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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