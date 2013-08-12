Mid-Day Movers - Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF)



Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) opened the session at $0.04, remained amid the day range of $0.04 - $0.04, and recently traded at $0.0400. The stock showed a positive performance of +14.29% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 7.07 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.52 million shares. Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



For How Long PHOT’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) traded with volume of 837,513 shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 348,202 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.32 - $1.30. The stock showed a positive movement of +9.48% and was recently trading at $1.27. The market capitalization of the stock remained 205.97 million. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has two anti-influenza drug candidates at advanced pre-clinical stage which include two FluCide drugs comprising an orally bioactive nanomedicine for out-patients and an active injectable form for the treatment of hospitalized patients and serious patients in a physician office; HIVCide.



For How Long NNVC will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM) exchanged 31.14 million shares and the average volume remained 30.35 million shares. The stock escalated +7.14% and was moving at $0.0015. The beta of the stock remained 0.71. Oriens Travel and Hotel Management Corp. engages in the operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the United States and Central America. The company operates its hotels and resorts under the Hotel PURE brand.



Will OTHM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF) gained volume of 183,535 shares, while the average volume remained 272,809 shares. The stock decreased -0.35% and remained at $16.44. The one month trend of the stock was +2.17% and the three month trend remained positive +5.06%. D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail?Western Europe, Retail?Rest of World, and Out of Home.



Will DEMBF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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