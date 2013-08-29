Mid-Day Movers - ITHACA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:IACAF), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), KBridge Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BMMCF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ITHACA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:IACAF), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), KBridge Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BMMCF)



ITHACA ENERGY INC (OTCMKTS:IACAF) shares traded up +0.53% during the current trading session, hitting $1.86 recently.



The share price of IACAF is currently trading within the range of $1.85 to $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $ 586.41M shares. Ithaca Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom?s Continental Shelf. Its principal projects include the Athena field located in the Outer Moray Firth area;



Why Should Investors Buy IACAF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) shares traded down -0.11% during the current trading session, hitting $0.175 recently. The share price of LQMT is currently trading within the range of $0.17 to $0.18. Company’s beta value stands at +1.83 points.



LQMT current trading volume is 786,963.00, while its average volume is 14.08M shares. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (Liquidmetal Technologies) is materials technology company that develops and commercializes products made from amorphous alloys.



Has LQMT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC) is trading with an down of -6.65%, along with the trading price of $0.365 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.40.



PGLC recently gained a volume of 956,321.00 shares, while its average volume is 666,888.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.31 - $0.62, while today, up until 11:46AM, its minimum price was $0.35.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it gain+10.61%. Pershing Gold Corporation, formerly Sagebrush Gold Ltd., is an exploration-stage gold and minerals exploration company focused on searching for gold and other mineral resources and seeking out exploration and development targets.



Will PGLC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KBridge Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BMMCF) stock hit its highest price at $0.09, after starting its trade at $0.08. Company reported an decrease of -18.75% at the price of $00650 recently and its current day range is from $0.04 to $0.09.



BMMCF total market capitalization remained $ 943,977.00. Its current volume is 674,619.0 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 207,693.00 shares. KBridge Energy Corp (KBridge), formerly Blue Marble Media Corp., is a development-stage company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company was exploring business opportunities. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had no operations. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had not generated any revenues. In December 2010, the Company abandoned the acquisition of Blue Cree Co Ltd.



Will BMMCF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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