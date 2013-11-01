Mid-Day Movers - Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), Eyes on the Go Inc (OTCMKTS:AXCG), Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT), Eyes on The Go Inc (OTCMKTS:AXCG), Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO)



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) declined -0.80% recently, while trading on 470,331.00 shares at the price of $0.124. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.02 on Dec 28, 2012 and was moved to its maximum level of $0.22 on May 14, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.12 to $0.13, bringing its market capitalization at about $79.34M. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company is a biotechnology and life technology company with a specialty in living-cell encapsulation. It is focused on preparations for a new pancreatic cancer clinical trial through live-cell encapsulation of chemotherapeutic-converting cells.



Has NVLX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Growlife Inc (OTCBB:PHOT) added 0.60% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0845 with a total volume of 1.39M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 11.85M shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.0042 and above $0.12. It floated in a range of $0.0831 to $0.087 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 78.10. Its market capitalization now moved to about $52.70M. GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits.



For How Long PHOT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Eyes on The Go Inc (OTCMKTS:AXCG) recently recorded a fall of -14.29% and was moving within a range of $0.0005 -$0.0008. Its current trading price is $0.0006. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0004 and $0.0035 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 73.69M shares, versus an average volume of 20.03M shares. Eyes on the Go, Inc. designs, implements, and provides services for the remote real-time monitoring of, and the control of equipment and devices located at, businesses and other facilities via computers, wireless handheld devices and television equipment using the Internet, through its Website, www.eyesonthego.com, or internal communications.



Why Should Investors Buy AXCG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Hopto Inc (OTCBB:HPTO) down -4.76% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $39.25M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 120,137.00 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 212,190.00 shares. The share price after opening at $0.41, made a high of $0.45 and hovered above $0.39, while its recent trading price was $0.400. hopTo Inc, formerly GraphOn Corporation, is developers of software productivity products for mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones and application publishing software solutions. The Company's product, which is called hopTo.



Will HPTO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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