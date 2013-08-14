Mid-Day Movers - PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS:PTAH), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (Find Out Here" href="http://leadingstockalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=sould">OTCBB Find Out Here:SOULD), Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH) increased 11.11% at the price of $0.0010 recently on a traded volume of 223.36 million shares, in comparison to 33.31 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -9.09%.PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia.



For How Long PTAH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc (OTCBB:SOULD) plunged -2.00% at the trading price of $1.96 on a traded volume of 195,375.00 shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 505,225.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 592.86%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.93 and $2.25. Soul and Vibe Interactive, Inc. is a video and computer games company. The Company develops, publishes and digitally distributes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.



Has SOULD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Medora Corp (OTCMKTS:XUII) traded at the $0.0640 recently. So far in three months, the stock is down -79.49%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.05 and $0.75. Its introductory price for the day was $0.06, with the overall traded volume of 3.52 million shares. Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Can Investors Bet on XUII after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) after opening its shares at the price of $67.29, dropped -0.34% , its recent trading price was $67.16 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 217.35 billion shares, in comparison to 771,078.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $61.50 and $73.90. Its introductory price for the day was $67.29. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia.



Will NSRGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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