Mid-Day Movers - Renuen Corp (OTCMKTS:RENU), Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY), LYNAS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:LYSCF), RESVERLOGIX CORP (OTCMKTS:RVXCF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Renuen Corp (OTCMKTS:RENU), Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY), LYNAS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:LYSCF), RESVERLOGIX CORP (OTCMKTS:RVXCF)



Renuen Corp (OTCMKTS:RENU) opened at the price of $0.03, along with 602.81 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.01 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0003 by scoring +32.00% at 12:25PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -32.65%. In the previous 3 months it scored +26.92%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 24.41 million shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 1.06 million shares. RenuEn Corporation, an energy service company, engages in the development, design, construction, financing, and operation of landfill gas to CNG projects in the United States.



What was the Moving Force behind RENU On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on RENU



Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) stock recently hit highest its price at $17.39, starting its day trade with a price of $17.35and reported an increase of 0.46%. Its most recent trading price was $17.38at 12:15 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $14.83 - $17.98, while today, up until 12:15PM, its minimum price was $17.29. Tesco PLC recently added a volume of 226,787.00 shares, versus its average volume of 211,044.00 shares. Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. It operates stores that primarily offer food, general merchandise, clothing, and electrical products.



For How Long TSCDY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



LYNAS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 5.80% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 3.53 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 1.39%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +1.96%. The company’s traded volume is 412,289.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 251,668.00 shares. Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of rare earths minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia.



For How Long LYSCF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



RESVERLOGIX CORP (OTCMKTS:RVXCF) is trading with a gain of 46.66% along with the exchange price of $0.982 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.64.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -61.34% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 51.06%. Resverlogix Corp., a clinical stage cardiovascular company, develops compounds, which include a therapeutic increase in Apolipoprotein A-I.



Will RVXCF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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