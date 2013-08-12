Mid-Day Movers - Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI)



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) opened at the price of $3.15, touched its highest price of the day at $3.25 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $3.24 at 2:26PM.



In the previous 3 months it gain +26.76%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 9.65M shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 19.39M shares. Rite Aid Corporation is a retail drugstore chain in the United States. As of March 3, 2013, it operated 4,623 stores in 31 states across the country and in the District of Columbia. In the Company’s stores, it sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, which it calls front end products.



Is RAD a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) stock recently hit highest its price at $3.72, starting its day trade with a price of $3.62. Its most recent trading price was 3.67 at 2:28PM. 52 week price range of the company is $1.81- $4.65, while today, up until 2:29PM, its minimum price was $3.61. Deutsche Telekom recently added a volume of 8.03M shares, versus its average volume of 34.22M shares. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a global semiconductor company with facilities around the world. The Company offers x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated as an accelerated processing unit (APU), for the commercial and consumer markets, embedded microprocessors for commerciall.



For How Long AMD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB) During the last 5 day’s it gained +1.29%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +10.7%. The company’s traded volume is 16.58M shares, as compared to its average volume of 12.49M shares. Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a Brazil-based holding active in the banking sector. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Commercial Banking; Insurance, Life, Pension Plans and Saving Bonds; Foreign Business; Consumer Credit, and Itau BBA.



What ITUB Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) stock recently hit highest its price at $4.76, starting its day trade with a price of $4.52 and reported an a increase of +2.77%. Its most recent trading price was $4.64 at 2:25PM. 52 week price range of the company is $3.47 - $8.86 while today, up until 2:25PM, its minimum price was $4.52. Arch Coal, Inc. (Arch)is the coal producer. During the year ended December 31, 2012, it sold approximately 140.8 million tons of coal, including approximately 4.3 million tons of coal it purchased from third parties, representing roughly 14% of the 2012 United States coal supply.



Will ACI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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