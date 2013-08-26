Mid-Day Movers - sBYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDD), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY), EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ), OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY), EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS:EXETF)



BYD CO LTD H SHS (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) is trading with an drop of -10.14%, along with the trading price of $3.72 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $3.77.



BYDDF recently gained a volume of 152,330.00 shares, while its average volume is 64,643.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $1.64- $4.50, while today, up until 12:33PM, its minimum price was $3.67.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic outlook overview as it gained 1.36%, while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plunge of -6.06%. BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries, automobiles and related products, handset components, and LCD and other electronic products.



Has BYDDF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSGIQ) stock hit its highest price at $3.86, after starting its trade at $3.85. Company reported an decrease of -4.74% at the price of $3.62 recently and its current day range is from $3.60 to $7.49.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $111.89 Million, along with the total outstanding shares of 30.91million. Its current volume is 89,295.00 in the early hours of trading, while if we look at its average volume, that is 74,792.00 shares. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. As of December 31, 2011, the Company owned or operated a fleet of 111 double-hulled vessels (aggregating 10.9 million deadweight tons and 864,800 cubic meters) of which 89 vessels operated in the international market and 22 operated in the United States Flag market



Has OSGIQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY) recently soared +6.67% after opening at $0.31. Its current trading price is $0.320. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 934,962.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 398,407.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.33 while its minimum price was $0.31. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the green with the upsurge of 26.87%. OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. explores for and produces oil and natural gas in South America. Its portfolio comprises 33 exploratory blocks, of which 28 blocks are located in Brazil and 5 blocks are located in Colombia.



For How Long OGXPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



EXTENDICARE INC (OTCMKTS:EXETF) opened day trade at $6.15 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $6.43 recently with the gain of +4.03%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 229,050.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 11,994.00 shares.



EXETF overall market capitalization is $537.00 million. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an upward momentum with the gain of more than 1.3%. Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-acute and long-term senior care services in North America. The company operates in two segments, United States Canada.



Will EXETF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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