Mid-End ICU Ventilators Market Analysis 2020, Industry Growth Overview, Size, Share Till 2025

Mid end ICU ventilators are the machines which help manage patients' respiratory issues by providing large levels of oxygen to the lungs. Mid end ICU ventilators play a crucial role in minimizing the level of energy that a patient requires during respiration. Hence, the patient's body may concentrate on battling or healing from infection. Respiratory problems may arise because of several reasons including accidents, loss of consciousness due to severe infectious diseases, drug overdose as well as toxin accumulation. Mid end ICU ventilators thus help individuals when such diseases prevent standard respiration. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the demand for mid end ICU ventilators has grown in recent months , leading to an increase in the number of ICU patients worldwide.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in April 2020, COVID-19 confirmed cases around the world have risen to over 1.5 million. This exponential increase in COVID-19 cases around the world requiring long-term and short term mechanical ventilation would further boost overall growth. Highly advanced devices require extra training and experience to make mid-end ICU ventilators capable of clinically assisting patients of all kinds. Additionally, increasing proportion of critical care beds coupled with breathing-related emergencies among the elderly population will boost market growth. Some other major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the mid-end ICU ventilators market are the upsurge in fund raising for the healthcare industry and emerging ventilator-related technologies.



The U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, India and Japan are the main countries that led to a rising demand for mid-end ICU ventilators. The government focuses a lot on improving the overall healthcare infrastructure and there are more investments coming from all over the world. The Asia Pacific region has seen a rapid increase in markets needing more personalized healthcare services. Both of these factors combined have led to the introduction of innovative health care technologies, one of which is the mid-end ICU ventilator. One of the key factors driving future growth is the rapid increase in the number of ICU beds around the globe. The proportion of Inpatient beds to hospital beds is pretty consistent in all nations except the US, which operates for every 100 hospital beds with a ratio of 10 to 11 ICU beds. Growing numbers of COVID-19 cases worldwide are among the important factors enhancing market growth. From 2019 to 2020, a high growth of 300% sparked an accelerating market for mid-end ICU ventilators. Expanding expense on health-care facilities and growing prevalence of respiratory illnesses across the elder population group is expected to favor the market growth. Additionally, the advent of ventilator-related technological advances coupled with an increase in the number of ICUs beds will push the overall market growth.



The global market for mid-end ICU ventilators is divided on the basis of product type, application and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is further bifurcated into Non-Invasive Ventilation as well as Invasive Ventilation. On the basis of application, the global market is divided into Ambulatory Care Centers, Clinics, Home Care, Hospitals and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The key players operating within the global Mid-end ICU Ventilators market include Smiths Group, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Zoll Medical, Fisher & Paykel, Schiller, Hamilton Medical, Getinge, ResMed, Medtronic, Air Liquide, Airon Mindray, Dräger, among other noticeable players.



