Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Mid IR Sensors: Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 To 2019



WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Mid IR Sensors: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. Next generation Mid IR Sensors are leveraging new technology. The 2013 study has 818 pages, 340 tables and figures. Worldwide mid IR sensor markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the Internet of things creates demand for sensors.



Mid IR sensors can measure chemical composition of materials and gas. The efficiency is unmatched by any other technology, cost is increasingly competitive. Mid IR is extending use beyond military applications to commercial systems, including the Internet of things where sensors become part of network systems.



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Mid-IR QCL systems have achieved price performance levels that are increasingly attractive. Vendors bring sensing capabilities to a broad range of applications, including: spectroscopic and bio-medical imaging; materials characterization; standoff explosive detection; microscopy; and non-destructive testing. Spectroscopy and imaging measurements are easier, faster and more cost-effective leveraging advances in Mid IR sensing.



Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) technology is very promising. Mid-infrared sensors and imaging applications depend on quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology. Daylight Solutions quantum cascade laser (QCL) technology has been delivered to more systems for more customers in more applications than all other QCL-based solutions combined.



Advances in QC laser technology and spectrometer hardware are combined with spectroscopic techniques.



Intra pulse spectroscopy and similar techniques provide a major step change in sensitivity, speed of operation, fingerprinting capability, size and cost. They offer a major improvement on methods of gas detection. Recent advances in spectrometer hardware relate to QC gas sensors. Advances exploit recent technological advances including miniaturized integrated electronic systems, plug and play interfaces and micro optics. These will progressively replace unwieldy, fragile and expensive instrumentation.



The lasing wavelength for QCL's is determined by the choice of semiconductor material. By adjusting the physical thickness of the semiconductor layers new functionality is achieved. This removes the material barriers associated with conventional semiconductor laser technology.



An infrared spectroscopic laser source has no need for cryogenic cooling, provides high output powers, has large spectral coverage, provides excellent spectral quality, and has good tuneability.



Homeland security, military communications, infrared countermeasures, chemical warfare agent detection, explosives detection, medical diagnostics, imaging and industrial process controls, fire detection and remote gas leak detection, pollution monitoring, and real-time combustion controls are uses for the mid IR sensors.



According to Susan Eustis, "Taking mid-IR QCL systems to new price to performance levels, vendors bring new capabilities to a broad range of applications. Applications anticipated to gain market traction include: spectroscopic and bio-medical imaging; materials characterization; standoff explosive detection; microscopy; and non-destructive testing. Spectroscopy and imaging measurements are now easier, faster and more cost-effective than ever before."



Mid IR sensor markets at $789 million in 2012 are anticipated to reach $7 billion by 2019 as price performance increases and unit costs decrease from $3,000 per unit to $300 and even to $8 or less per unit on average drive further interest from commercial buyers. The decrease in size of units from bench size devices to portable units makes them more useful across the board in every industry.



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Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



- FLIR

- Daylight Solutions

- Structured Materials Industries

- Maxion Technologies

- SenseAir

- Sofradir

- Cascade Technologies



Market Participants



- AdTechoptics

- Aerocrine

- Alpes Lasers / ALTechnologies

- Block Engineering

- Bosch

- Cymbet

- Northrop Grumman

- Digi International

- Directed Vapor Technology

- Dust Networks

- EnOcean GmbH

- Ekips Technologies

- Elliot Scientific

- Finmeccanica

- SELEX Galileo Inc.

- Ferro Solutions

- Flexible Electronics Concepts

- Sensors 5

- General Electric (GE)

- Hamamatsu

- II-VI incorporated / Marlow Industries

- ILX Lightwave

- IPG Photonics

- Sensor Products

- Johnson Controls

- JonDeTech

- Kidde Products Limited / Airsense Technology

- Lockheed-Martin

- M Squared

- MIRTHE National Science Foundation

- Mirthe Mid IR Sensor Breath Analyzers

- Nanophase Technologies

- Opto Solutions

- PNNL Electronics and Systems Integration

- Power Technology

- Raytheon

- Sensor Switch

- Sentinel Photonics

- Thermo Fischer Scientific / NovaWave Technologies

- VIASPACE / Ionfinity



Check Out These Key Topics



- Mid Infrared (IR) Sensors

- Electro-magnetic spectrum

- QC laser technology

- Spectrometer hardware

- Wireless Sensor Network

- Wireless Nodes

- Homeland security

- Military communications

- Infrared countermeasures

- Chemical warfare agent detection

- Explosives detection

- Medical diagnostics

- Industrial process controls

- Remote gas leak detection

- Pollution monitoring

- Real-time combustion controls

- Mid IR sensor

- Microcontroller

- Energy Harvesting

- Vibration-Based Wireless Energy

- Piezoelectric Energy Harvesters

- Thermoelectrics

- Generating Power From Heat

- Smart Computing

- Wireless Sensor Networks

- Smart Cities

- Smart Buildings

- Military Remote Energy Applications

- Off-Grid Special Sensors

- Pipeline Monitoring

- Navigational aids

- Thermoelectric cooling

- Automotive Sensors

- Sensor Lighting

- Manganese dioxide

- Nanoparticles, Nanotechnology Graphene

- Self-assembly, Nanostructured Thin Films

- Microgenerator Sensors

- Vibration Sensors

- Piezoelectricity

- Solid State Technology

- Microgenerator

- Power Source Of Sensor

- Sensor node



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