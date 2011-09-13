Mid West Institute Announces Their Superior Training Programs in the Medical, Heating and Cooling Fields

Earth City, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2011 -- Midwest Institute, a career training institute in St. Louis, Mo, is announcing their programs that help aspiring professionals find meaningful careers in the paramedical, heating and cooling fields.



The battered economy has created a highly competitive job market. Employers are seeking applicants with a quality education, and consequently reputable schools are in high demand. As post graduates fight for elbow room in an ever-tightening market, consummate training is absolutely essential to landing the jobs they really want. Spots are limited, and employers are searching for superior applicants; both in character and in knowledge.



As St. Louis’ Premier medical and technical training institution, Mid Western Institute has been growing a reputation for producing high quality graduates that are highly employable- even immediately after graduation.



“Midwest Institute delivers the fundamentals to promote maturity, confidence, and the professionalism necessary to be successful in a competitive market,” says the website.



Their programs are known for their hands-on training which best simulates real world experience. From the first day of class the faculty works with students to seamlessly build up through the different stages of their career. “The needs of future employers is the foundation of this process,” says the website.



While the school certainly offers superior hands-on training, perhaps the most notable aspect of Midwest Institute is their emphasis on personal development. Since 1965 the school has been providing technical and healthcare career training in St. Louis, and has made professionalism and integrity a central part of their curriculum.



“Midwest Institute's programs encourage and develop the maturity and confidence necessary to serve the public well, and an appreciation of the high ethical standards and expectations of their chosen profession,” says the website.



The Institute offers a wide variety of certification programs including medical assisting, dental assisting, massage therapy, medical office coding and billing, veterinary assisting, associate of occupational science degree in medical massage science, HVAC technician, as well as pharmacy technician certification in St. Louis.



Enrollment is limited to students who have a genuine interest in the medical or heating and cooling fields and who show a sincere commitment to follow through with their education.



“We understand what it takes to begin a new career. We are here to encourage and support you from the first day of class through your first day on the job!”



To learn more about Midwest Institute technical and medical assisting school in St. Louis, please visit: http://midwestinstitute.com