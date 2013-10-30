Mid-Western Coal Fired Power Plant Sees Major Improvements on Conveyor Belt Tracking, Safety, and Maintenance After Installing New Belt Cleaning System

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Worldwide leader in bulk material handling, ASGCO® “Complete Conveyor Solutions” has developed an industry leading system for removing harmful carry-back material from the conveyor belt. After thorough review and analysis, ASGCO®’s team of engineers determined that installation of patented Skalper® belt cleaners and E-Z Torque™ Tensioning system was the most effective solution for this plant’s troubling maintenance issue.



ASGCO®’s simple, yet highly effective system provided excellent cleaning at the head pulley, and after months of continual use, these Skalper units have provided greatly reduced hours on maintenance, wash downs, and safety issues. In addition, the installation of the ASGCO® Skalper® system has significantly reduced issues addressed by OSHA’s Combustible Dust National Emphasis Program (NEP).



The ASGCO® Skalper®’s patented one-piece design is engineered to provide a continuous effective cleaning edge throughout the life of the blade. Quick blade change outs require minimal maintenance and the E-Z Torque™ Tensioner allows the blades to self-adjust for more accurate and robust cleaning.



The Skalper® series of belt cleaners can be used for belt speeds up to 1200fpm (6.0 m/s) and pulley diameters of 10”-72” (250-1830mm). These proprietary conveyor belt cleaning systems are specifically designed for Coal, Hard Rock, Steel Mills, Iron Ore, Aggregate and Mineral mining.



About ASGCO

Today, ASGCO® “Complete Conveyor Solutions” headquartered in Allentown, PA is recognized as the worldwide authority in bulk conveyor material handling systems. ASGCO® is focused on developing cost effective and technologically advanced products, specifically designed for optimum conveyor performance and will continue to strive to make the handling of bulk materials more productive, safe and efficient.



Need solutions to improve efficiency, safety and productivity?...ask ASGCO®



- See more at: http://www.asgco.com,

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