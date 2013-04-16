Manchester, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Middle Branch Farm and the Manchester Food Co-op join forces to bring more healthy, fresh food to urban Manchester. In a show of its ongoing support, Middle Branch of New Boston has donated a CSA (community-supported agriculture) share to the Food Co-op. The Food Co-op will raffle the share to a new member who joins in April.



The summer share provides 16-weeks of fresh produce grown by organic and sustainable farming practices, valued at over $500. For the convenience of its shareholders, Middle Branch Farm conducts weekly satellite deliveries to Nashua and two locations in Manchester. This is the third consecutive year that Middle Branch Farm has offered this opportunity to new Manchester Food Co-op members in the Spring. Middle Branch Farm and the Manchester Food Co-op share a mission of bringing more healthy, fresh food to urban Manchester.



April of 2012 was the largest membership building month in the Co-ops history. At the Made in NH Expo the Co-op gained 30 new members, and has since been adding about a member a day. This year, the Co-op is participating in the Made in NH Expo, the Stonyfield Earth Day 5K, holding a screening of the PBS NOW Feature Film Fixing the Future, and hosting a grand opening Cinco de Mayo Celebration at the new Ultimate Sports Academy. See the full list of co-op events at http://manchesterfoodcoop.blogspot.com/p/upcoming-events.html.



Middle Branch Farm was settled by the Colburn family in the mid 1700's. Generations of Colburn's farmed the land producing apples, cider, maple syrup, a variety of vegetables, dairy, eggs, and poultry. In 2000 the Colburn's sold the farm to the Noonan family, who took stewardship over its 100 acres of rolling pastures, fertile fields, and woodlands. Middle Branch Farm has continued the tradition of a diversified, sustainable family farm. All of their products are raised and grown utilizing sustainable organic farming practices. The rapidly vanishing rural landscapes of open fields and wooded tracts is best preserved through sustainable family farms. Middle Branch Farm members share their commitment to open space preservation and sustainable, organic farming practices. Learn more about Middle Branch Farm at http://middlebranchfarm.com.



About The Manchester Food Co-Op

The Manchester Food Co-op is a member-owned cooperative working to build a full-service market serving the greater Manchester area. The aim is to sell local, natural food, featuring produce, meat and grocery items from NH farmers and local businesses while engaging the community in healthy food relationships. To learn more about the Manchester Food Co-op, become a member and/or volunteer, visit us at http://manchesterfoodcoop.coop.



Contact:

Heather Avella

Outreach Committee, Board of Directors

Manchester, New Hampshire, USA

ManchesterFoodCoop@gmail.com

603-305-6340



Roger Noonan

Farm Owner

New Boston, NH

603-487-2540

middlebranchfarm@comcast.net

http://middlebranchfarm.com