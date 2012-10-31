New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems" provides key market data on the Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT market - Israel, Brazil and South Africa. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Israel, Brazil and South Africa.
- Market size and company share data for Healthcare IT market categories - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT market..
- Key players covered include MV Sistemas, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, WPD Informatica Ltda, GE Healthcare, iMDsoft Inc. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: MV Sistemas, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, WPD Informatica Ltda, GE Healthcare, iMDsoft Inc., VEPRO AG, InterSystems Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Trifour Health, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Carestream Health, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Mediware Information Systems, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Matrix I.T. Ltd., Elad Software Systems, Sectra AB, MedicWare Sistemas de Informatica LTDA, TOTVS S.A., Salux, Vector Healthcare Solutions, Syspec Informatica Ltda, Microdata Tecnologia Ltda.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2017
- South Africa Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Clinical IT Systems Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- North America Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Europe Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- United States Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Asia-Pacific Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- United Kingdom Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Canada Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- Healthcare IT Market Outlook in South Africa to 2017 - Hospital Information Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems