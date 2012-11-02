Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems provides key market data on the Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT market – Israel, Brazil and South Africa. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



Scope



- Countries covered include Israel, Brazil and South Africa.

- Market size and company share data for Healthcare IT market categories – Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT market..

- Key players covered include MV Sistemas, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, WPD Informatica Ltda, GE Healthcare, iMDsoft Inc. and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Middle East and Africa and South and Central America Healthcare IT competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



MV Sistemas Philips Healthcare Siemens Healthcare WPD Informatica Ltda GE Healthcare iMDsoft Inc. VEPRO AG InterSystems Corporation Medical Information Technology, Inc. Trifour Health Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Carestream Health, Inc. Computer Sciences Corporation Mediware Information Systems, Inc. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Matrix I.T. Ltd. Elad Software Systems Sectra AB MedicWare Sistemas de Informatica LTDA TOTVS S.A. Salux Vector Healthcare Solutions Syspec Informatica Ltda Microdata Tecnologia Ltda.



