Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery provides key market data on the Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices market – Israel, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories – Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.



Scope



- Countries covered include Israel, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

- Market size and company share data for Diabetes Care Devices market categories – Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices market..

- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer HealthCare AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Middle East and Africa Diabetes Care Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Novo Nordisk A/S Bayer HealthCare AG Eli Lilly and Company Abbott Laboratories Sanofi Becton, Dickinson and Company LifeScan, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. Nipro Corporation Animas Corporation Arkray, Inc. Terumo Corporation Insulet Corporation BIONIME Corporation



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91070/middle-east-and-africa-diabetes-care-devices-market-outlook-to-2018-glucose-monitoring-and-insulin-delivery.html