Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Middle East and Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical Chemistry, Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture" provides key market data on the Middle East and Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market - South Africa, Israel and Saudi Arabia.. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Immuno Chemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Haematology, Infectious Immunology, Microbiology Culture, Histology And Cytology and Genetic Testing. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include South Africa, Israel and Saudi Arabia..
- Market size and company share data for In Vitro Diagnostics market categories - Immuno Chemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Haematology, Infectious Immunology, Microbiology Culture, Histology And Cytology and Genetic Testing.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Middle East and Africa In Vitro Diagnostics market.
- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Mindray Medical International Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A, Sysmex Corporation and Qiagen N.V.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Middle East and Africa In Vitro Diagnostics competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., bioMerieux S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A, Mindray Medical International Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Horiba, Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Grifols, S.A., Gen-Probe Incorporated, Phadia AB, PerkinElmer, Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Diagnostica Stago, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company
