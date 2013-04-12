Middle East and Africa LTE Industry 2013-2017 - LTE Market for Services, Devices, and Infrastructure 2013 - 2017 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Africa and the Middle East are two of the fastest growing regions in the world for mobile communications and Internet adoption/usage. As of June 2012, Internet penetration in the ME represented approximately 40 % of potential penetration while mobile penetration reaches nearly 100%. In certain countries, mobile Internet is prevalent, such as Saudi Arabia wherein roughly 80% of users have mobile broadband.



The fourth generation (4G) of cellular via the LTE technology represents a huge step forward and opportunity for ME and Africa as it will open the door for many new applications, expanded usage of existing services, and many new user behaviors.



In this report we analyze the future of the LTE market in the Middle East and Africa 2013-2017. The report includes:



The future of LTE in ME and Africa

LTE technologies and the drivers for 4G

Analysis of Middle East and Africa markets and players

Forecasts for services, devices and infrastructure 2013 - 2017



Target Audience:



Wireless device manufacturers

ME and Africa mobile network operators

Global infrastructure and support service providers

Investors in mobile and Internet infrastructure in ME and Africa



