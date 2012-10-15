Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others provides key market data on the Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Devices market - South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Israel. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Trauma Fixation, Spinal Surgery, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Hip Reconstruction, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Tools, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), and Orthopedic Prosthetics. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
Scope
- Countries covered include South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Israel.
- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Trauma Fixation, Spinal Surgery, Knee Reconstruction, Orthobiologics, Hip Reconstruction, Arthroscopy, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Tools, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), and Orthopedic Prosthetics.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Devices market.
- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc., Stryker Corporation , Synthes, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc , Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Biomet, Inc., B. Braun Medical Inc., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH , MEDACTA International S.A., Genzyme Corporation , Ossur hf., CONMED Corporation , DJO Finance LLC and Arthrex, Inc.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Middle East and Africa Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
DePuy, Inc. Stryker Corporation Synthes, Inc. Smith & Nephew Plc Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. Biomet, Inc. B. Braun Medical Inc. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Orthofix International N.V. Wright Medical Group, Inc. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH Genzyme Corporation Ossur hf. MEDACTA International S.A. DJO Finance LLC CONMED Corporation Arthrex, Inc. ArthroCare Corporation BSN medical GmbH Ferring International Center S.A. Baxter International Inc. NuVasive, Inc. Touch Bionics Limited Ohio Willow Wood KLS Martin, L.P. Sushrut Surgicals Private Limited Medartis AG Small Bone Innovations, Inc. Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
