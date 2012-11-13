Recently published research from GlobalData, "Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring Market Outlook to 2018 - Fetal Monitors, Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Neonatal Monitors, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors and Others" provides key market data on the Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring market - South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Israel.. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Neonatal Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Fetal Monitors. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Countries covered include South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Israel..
- Market size and company share data for Patient Monitoring market categories - Multiparameter Patient Monitoring, Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitoring Accessories, Micro-Electromechanical Systems, Neonatal Monitors, Remote Patient Monitoring and Fetal Monitors.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring market.
- Key players covered include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, A&D Medical / LifeSource, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Bionet Co.,Ltd., Welch Allyn Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., Mennen Medical Ltd., Paul Hartmann AG, Schiller AG, 3M Health Care Ltd., Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Microlife Corporation and Biotronik SE & Co. KG.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Middle East and Africa Patient Monitoring competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, A&D Medical / LifeSource, Mindray Medical International Limited, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Bionet Co.,Ltd., Welch Allyn Inc., Mennen Medical Ltd., 3M Health Care Ltd., OSI Systems, Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Schiller AG, Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Covidien plc, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., ConMed Corporation, Ambu A/S, ArjoHuntleigh, Edan Instruments, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation
